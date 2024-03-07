Cryptonewsbreaks R.AI.SE Summit To Showcase First-Hand Insights, Latest Advancements In Generative AI

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer AI Summi , a gathering of 1,500 global leaders and generative AI pioneers, is heading to the prestigious Westin Paris Vendôme in Paris, France. Set for April 8, 2024, the landmark conference will bring together the corporate world and the top artificial intelligence builders to share first-hand insights on using generative AI to address essential business and societal challenges. The full-day Summit will feature over 90 expert speakers and 100 partners. It looks to welcome attendees with an array of keynotes, panels and workshops delving into the latest advancements and applications of generative AI.“AVEVA is committed to harnessing the power of all types of artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced analytics and generative capabilities to build comprehensive digital ecosystems that boost collaboration, enable higher efficiency and drive competitive advantage,” Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA and board member of Schneider Electric, said of the event.“At AI, we are pleased to share how leading companies are using such technologies, including generative AI, to shape a more sustainable future for global industries.”

About The AI Summit

The AI Summit is a cutting-edge gathering of 1,500+ global leaders dedicated to exploring the transformative power of generative AI on businesses. Organized by the company behind Paris Blockchain Week, the full-day conference features a buzzing agenda, workshops, exhibitions and networking to bring together some of the brightest minds in the artificial intelligence industry in person in Paris, France. Learn more at

