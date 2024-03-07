Haiti Extends State Of Emergency As Gangs Target Police

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Haiti's troubled capital was put yesterday under a state of emergency for another month as authorities struggle to rein in violent gangs demanding Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign.

The government said this was in order to“reestablish order and take appropriate measures to retake control of the situation”.

The state of emergency bans all public protests, day and night, and allows security forces to use“all legal means” at their disposition to enforce the curfew and apprehend those who break it, the government said.

Emergency services, security forces and some journalists will be excluded from curfew.

The decree, published in the official gazette, came as the gangs – who already rule significant parts of Port-au-Prince – extended their control with further attacks on law enforcement.

On Wednesday evening, the Salomon police station in Bas-Peu-de-Chose, a neighbourhood in the capital, was set alight along with several police vehicles and motorbikes, according to Lionel Lazarre, the head of Haiti's police union Synapoha.

It came after the UN Security Council met in New York on Wednesday to discuss the“critical” situation in Haiti, while the United States has called on incumbent Henry – who remains outside the country – to take steps to resolve the crisis.

Gangs plunged Haiti into chaos last week in a co-ordinated campaign beginning with an attack on two prisons in Port-au-Prince, with the majority of their 3,800 inmates believed to have escaped.

Further assaults have targeted the country's airport and law enforcement. Synapoha said that 10 police stations had been destroyed, and at least 15,000 people are estimated to have fled the worst-hit parts of Port-au-Prince.

