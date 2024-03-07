The SEC Watered Down Its Climate Reporting Requirements. Here's What That Means For Companies.

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on WSJ .

Scope 3 reporting requirements in California and Europe will likely mean global companies still have to detail supply-chain emissions

Wednesday's announcement might afford some businesses some breathing room as they scramble to comply with what is still a landmark shift in how companies report on climate-related metrics. But businesses will still face requirements to report Scope 3 in some jurisdictions, as well as pressure from investors, consumers and business partners.

“A lot of them are impacted by so many different pressures in this space,” said Mallory Thomas , a partner with the risk advisory practice at consulting firm Baker Tilly.“A lot of larger public companies will continue to report their Scope 3.”

