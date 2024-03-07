CNH Brand Launches Virtual Reality And Metaverse Training At Coopavel Rural Show

(MENAFN- 3BL) New Holland , a brand of CNH , attended this year's Coopavel Rural Show and showcased its latest agricultural innovations – including new precision farming and training innovations in a special digital agriculture area.

The show acted as a launch venue for new solutions developed by New Holland's Dealer Technical & Customer Training team, utilizing virtual reality headsets and the metaverse platform to train partners, dealers, customers, and students, in this new technology. This way, they'll be able to connect from different locations and can learn without needing to be physically with the machine in the field.

The metaverse solution takes advantage of the virtual immersive environment to connect an instructor with multiple students, wherever they are. With different settings such as collaborative learning mode , virtual reality mode , and self-learning mode – there are a multitude of ways to learn with this innovative technology.

The advantages of this new solution are numerous. Training can be done in a completely safe environment to teach the first operating steps even to inexperienced users. It gives complete teaching flexibility – with the metaverse, students and instructors connecting from different locations to learn and teach without the need to be with the physical product or in the operating field. In addition, it accelerates the learning speed – in a few minutes the student can go through the entire operation process before moving on to the real product.

This training mode is currently available on the New Holland CR EVO 7.90 combine harvester, where one can carry out the complete harvesting operation, take a tour around the machine for full product recognition, climb into the cabin and carry out all operating commands. The operator can harvest a soybean field, practicing the headland maneuver at the headland and unloading the grain into a truck. Additional training is available for the New Holland Defensor 2500 Sprayer as well.

Showcasing these strides in technological innovation demonstrates CNH's commitment to sustainable innovation and technology. Enhancing how customers and dealers learn how to use virtual reality and the metaverse accelerates the global journey toward a more sustainable future.