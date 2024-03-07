Modi's Fading Renewables Vision Fires Up India's Coal Sector

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "(Bloomberg Opinion) -- One of the world's most moribund businesses is rising from the dead's private-sector coal generators largely quit building new power plants seven years ago, fleeing massive losses and the looming threat of cheaper renewable power. That appears

to be changing.

Companies including Adani Power Ltd., JSW Group Ltd. and Essar Power Ltd. are looking to invest in new and existing plants, Reuters reported this week, suggesting the capital strike is ending.

That's an object lesson in the power of state intervention to skew markets away from cheap, clean power toward costly, fossil-fired incumbent businesses many would have predicted such an outcome a few years back.

Slumping costs for solar

and rising deployment of panels caused India's coal power generation

to peak between 2025 and 2027, with widespread impacts stretching from the mining and utilities industries to the country's railways, shipping and engineering businesses, consultants KPMG

wrote in a July 2017 study cost declines have been even more dramatic than analysts were predicting back then -

but deployments haven't kept pace. As a result, a return to coal looks increasingly likely.

Far from peaking, as KPMG (and this columnist) forecast, the government now expects coal demand to

increase by about 50% between now and 2030, when it's set to hit 1.5 billion metric tons. If renewables don't get built, that may be

the only way to avoid blackouts and meet India's inexorably rising demand for power

sparked the current revival?It's not about the economics. Coal's competitive position compared to rival generation technologies has deteriorated over the period.

In 2017, a new solar or wind generator was still marginally more costly than a new coal plant. Nowadays, it's drastically cheaper. The average Indian solar generator in 2024

needs about $30.76

per megawatt hour to break even and wind is at $39.91/MWh, according to BloombergNEF, compared to $50.53/MWh

for new coal and an average

tariff at NTPC, the largest coal generator, of about $59/MWh in the 2023 fiscal year.

The renewables boom promised by those low prices, however, has failed to materialize, thanks to a welter of

logistical and regulatory roadblocks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised in 2015 that

wind and solar capacity would hit 175 gigawatts by 2022, but the eventual number came in about 40% lower. A

goal of 500GW by 2030 looks further out of reach by the day: India needs to install

about 50GW a year to hit that benchmark, but it's struggling to reach a third of that level from easing the path for renewables, India's government has spent recent years throwing up hurdles. Tariffs on imported solar panels have failed to incubate a viable domestic manufacturing sector, but have succeeded in raising

costs for developers. Power auctions routinely demand battery or hydro backup

for renewable projects that's not necessary at the relatively low levels of grid

penetration seen currently in India, adding further costs. That's possibly due to the rickety nature of the electricity

network, a deterrent in its own right top of that, long-term contracts

require state-owned electricity retailers, known as discoms,

to keep paying coal generators for set volumes at prices far above what's available in the market, making it pointless to procure cheaper renewables

given fixed costs must be paid regardless. Discoms have been far more willing to cancel contracts with wind and solar

developers. The industry has even been stymied by the Great Indian Bustard, a critically endangered bird whose habitat overlaps some of the country's best wind and solar territory in Gujarat and Rajasthan fuels have enjoyed more lenient treatment.“Stressed assets” -

coal generators that were unable to pay their debts to lenders -

became a $23 billion drag on the financial sector, but the list of plants

has been whittled from 34 in 2018 to four

after alternative utilities, led by state-owned NTPC Ltd., stepped in as buyers of last resort and creditors took haircuts on their investments. The discoms

have

shouldered much of the financial burden by keeping

retail power tariffs below profitable levels, with their own debts rising

to 6.2 trillion rupees ($75 billion)

in the 2022 fiscal year might once have expected that renewables would gain market share at a speed commensurate with their rock-bottom prices. But governments have a remarkable ability to achieve their desired outcomes, even if the result is higher costs for electricity users.

Right now, the private generators rushing back into coal are

betting that Modi's 500GW clean power target will prove as illusory as the 175GW one for 2022 entangling clean power in red tape while using state-owned bad banks and eye-watering power tariff rises

to bail out insolvent fossil

power, New Delhi has skewed the playing field toward the more costly, dirty technology.

If the prospects for coal plants have been revitalized, it's a sign that -

like the Great Indian Bustard - they've become a protected species.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. Previously, he worked for Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times stories like this are available on bloomberg/opinion©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

