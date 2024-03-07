Mahashivratri 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Commuters. Here Are Routes To Avoid

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters today i.e. on 8 March in view of the Mahashivratri festivities at Guruji ka Ashram, Bhatti Mines and Shree Adya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir. The restrictions will be in place from 6 am -11.30 am. The Shivratri or Mahashivratri festival is celebrated with full grandeurs across Hindu temples, praying to Lord Shiva destroyer and the most compassionate God of this universe read: Maha Shivratri 2024: Know date, history, significance, timing, other detailsAs per Traffic Police, about 1,50,000 people are expected to visit, due to which, movement of general public will be regulated today are roads and junctions to avoidBhatti Mines RoadBandh RoadSant Shri Nagpal (SSN) MargCDR ChowkAnuvrat MargAbdul Gaffar Khan Marg (Vasant Kunj Road)Mehrauli - Gurgaon RoadMehrauli- Badarpur RoadDera RoadY-point ChhatarpurMain Chhatarpur Road100 Feet Road JunctionAndheria MoreMandir RoadAurobindo MargAlso Read: Are banks open on March 8-10? Details hereIn addition to this, the advisory stated“movement of heavy and medium commercial vehicles will be regulated on Bhatti Mines Road, Bandh Road, Chhatarpur Road and Sant Shri Nagpal Marg.”For the emergency vehicles, it stated \"all emergency vehicles will be facilitated in reaching their destination. Emergency vehicles are advised to travel via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road rather than Dera Road and Mandi Road.\"Also Read: 10 quotes, images, wishes, messages, GIF to celebrate the spirit of Lord ShivaThe traffic police has requested commuters to make use of public transport, especially Metro services. \"General public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journey via the above-mentioned roads and junctions,\" it stated 2024 fasting and puja timingsDuring this day, devotees keep fast as it is considered very auspicious. They also go to temple and offer 'Panchamrit' to Lord Shiva. Panchamrit is a mixture of -milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee. Offerings like 'bel patra, dhatura flower, curd, ghee, sandalwood' is also done to Lord Shiva of this day Read: Mahashivratri 2024: Know 'Puja' timing, fasting rules, things to offer to Lord Shiva, other detailsChaturdashi Tithi begins at 09:57 pm on 8 MarchChaturdashi Tithi ends at 06:17 pm on 9 March Kaal Puja is 2:07 am to 12:56 am on 9 MarchShivaratri Parana time is between 06:37 am to 03:29 am
