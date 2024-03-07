Argentina To Invest $550 Million In New Grain Port

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, the Argentine government declared a significant investment of $550 million to build a new grain port in Timbúes.



This port is part of the Rosario agricultural port district, crucial for over 80% of the nation's agricultural exports.



Situated along the Paraná River, ports like Puerto General San Martin, San Lorenzo, and Timbúes are essential for Argentina 's status as a key global food exporter.



This new development aims to further bolster the country's export capabilities.



Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni shared the news, linking the investment to confidence in President Javier Milei's leadership.







Construction is slated to begin within the month, though specific details of the investment remain undisclosed.









Efforts to engage with the Secretariat of Bioeconomy and the CIARA-CEC reflect the sector's interest in expansion.









Argentina, a top soy oil and meal exporter and the world's third-largest corn supplier, hosts major agribusinesses in the Rosario Belt.



These companies manage extensive grain handling operations essential for the agricultural sector.









With the upcoming 2023–24 soybean and corn season starting in April, the Rosario Board of Trade expects significant harvests.









In short, this investment in Timbúes represents a strategic move to enhance Argentina's agricultural export infrastructure in response to global demand.

