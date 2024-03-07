LATAM Boosts Flight Connectivity Between São Paulo And Madrid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Beginning May 1st, LATAM Airlines will ramp up its services between São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport and Madrid, Spain, increasing the frequency of weekly flights from 7 to 11.



This strategic move significantly enhances Brazil's global connectivity and responds to the increasing demand for travel between these two bustling cities.



The updated flight schedule adds departures from Guarulhos at 11:15 PM daily, with additional 9:00 PM flights on select days.



Conversely, flights from Madrid back to São Paulo are scheduled for 11:45 PM daily, with afternoon departures at 2:10 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.



This expansion caters to both business and leisure travelers, offering flexible scheduling options.















LATAM's aircraft choice, including the Boeing 787-9 and 777-300ER, ensures a comfortable and premium flying experience for passengers.









The Boeing 787-9 accommodates 300 passengers in a three-class configuration: Premium Business, Economy+, and Economy.



Similarly, the Boeing 777-300ER has a capacity for 410 passengers across three classes.



This selection highlights LATAM's commitment to providing high-quality service and comfort to its passengers.



This expansion goes beyond flight numbers, showcasing LATAM's commitment to connecting Brazil and Europe, and fostering closer ties.



By increasing flights, LATAM meets growing travel needs and fosters economic and cultural exchange between regions.









Enhanced flight services highlight the airline's role in promoting international travel and understanding, showcasing its pivotal position in aviation.









