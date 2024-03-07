U.S. Stocks Rise, S&P 500 Reaches Record Post-Powell Speech

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Thursday, U.S. stock markets closed higher, with the S&P 500 setting a new record for daily closing highs, driven by gains in the technology sector.



This rally came after Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve , indicated potential interest rate reductions later in the year.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew by 0.34%, closing at 38,791.21 points.



The S&P 500 increased by 1.03%, ending the day at 5,157.34 points, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a 1.51% rise, closing at 16,273.38 points.









Powell hinted at interest rate cuts, pending consistent inflation decrease, in his testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee.















He noted that, should the economy follow expected trends, rate decreases could start in 2024.



Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester mentioned potential rate cuts within the year, contingent on the U.S. economy's performance meeting expectations.



Amid these macroeconomic developments, technology stocks, led by Nvidia's 4.47% jump, performed exceptionally well.









The tech sector's transformation is reshaping industry leadership, with Nvidia's substantial gains displacing companies like Apple and Tesla.









Meta Platforms Inc. also saw its shares increase by 3.25% after revealing plans to employ generative AI to boost user engagement across its social networks.



Additionally, legislation aimed at banning TikTok in the U.S. while it remains under ByteDance's management propelled social media stocks.









New York Community Bancorp shares rose 5.64% after capital injections exceeding $1 billion, prompting Fitch to reaffirm its rating.









Investors are now keenly awaiting President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech for potential insights into new investments and government initiatives.









Focus is on the U.S. February employment report, expecting 200,000 job additions and moderated average hourly wage growth.









