Haiti’S Gang Leader Warns Of Genocide, Should PM Return To Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – New power brokers hasten installation process of new government

By Joseph Guyler C. Delva

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, (HCNN) – Haiti's most publicized gang leader has warned of a genocide should Prime Minister Ariel Henry be allowed to come back to the Caribbean country's capital, after being kept away against his will for several days.

Jimmy Cherisier (nicknamed Barbecue), who's been acting as the chief of operations for the armed gangs, has warned of a genocide, should Ariel Henry persist in his efforts to remain in power.

“If Ariel Henry does not step down, if the international community continues to support him, there'll be a civil war, which would end in a genocide in Haiti,” Barbecue told journalists on Wednesday.“The US, Canada, France, and the whole group of western Ambassadors (known as Core Group) will be solely responsible for the deaths which would follow a decision to allow Henry to remain in power in Haiti,” Barbecue emphasized.

“Toppling Henry's government is a first step in our struggle towards establishing a new system, which would take into account the social interests of the Haitian people; after getting rid of Henry, we'll make sure that the country is led by a strong government, and that there is a strong justice system...,” Barbecue said.“Our immediate goal is to look for government ministers, and those supporting Ariel Henry; if anybody knows where they may be found, we want to know, so we may go after them,” stated Barbecue promising particularly to chase the corrupt oligarchs.

New power brokers

Haiti's new de facto rulers have been, over the past couple of days, multiplying their efforts to hasten the process towards installing a new presidential council to lead the country. Dozens of political parties and organizations have decided, on Wednesday, to affix their signatures to the bottom of an agreement document presented by the initiators of the anti-government movement.

One of the outspoken leaders of the upheaval, Jean-Charles Moise, said preparations are well on the way to install the new authorities incessantly.

“The government has decided to flee, and in the face of the vacuum, we as responsible politicians, have to act,” Moise told journalist Louco Desir, of Radio-Tele Eclair, on Wednesday.“The prime minister has taken flight, the police chief has gone into hiding, government ministers have dug a hole where they've decided to conceal themselves,” said Moise promising to chase them everywhere.“We've told hotels not to welcome fleeing government officials, and we've also warned their families and friends not to accept to take them in to avoid problems,” Moise insisted.

Moise said the judge who will preside over the three-member council, Durin Duret Jr., – assisted by the two other members, Guy Philippe and Francoise St-Vil Viller – will soon engage in consultations with relevant national and international entities in the prospect of developing partnerships and cooperation.

Source: Haitian-Caribbean News Network

The post Haiti's gang leader warns of genocide, should PM return to Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global .