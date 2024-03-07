Japan Provides € 115,000 To Support Trade-Related Capacity-Building In Developing Economies

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) JAPAN / SWITZERLAND – Japan is contributing EUR 115,000 (about CHF 108,000) in 2024 to the WTO's Global Trust Fund to finance training programmes for government officials from developing economies and least-developed countries (LDCs).

The donation to the Global Trust Fund will help developing economies and LDCs broaden their expertise in WTO matters and deepen their skillset so that they can efficiently negotiate trade rules at the WTO.

The Global Trust Fund finances around 280 activities a year, mostly tailor-made training courses delivered at the regional and national level, covering various areas such as trade facilitation, agriculture, development and services. Close to 2,800 activities have been organised under this fund over the past 20 years or so.

Japan's ambassador and permanent representative to the WTO, Atsuyuki Oike, said:

“To extend our steadfast commitment to fostering inclusive global trade, Japan is delighted to announce its contribution to the WTO Global Trust Fund this year. Japan's support aims to facilitate the integration of developing country members and LDCs into the multilateral trading system, with the aim of strengthening their trade-related capabilities. Japan recognizes the importance of assisting these members in effectively implementing WTO agreements, so that they may be empowered to fully harness the benefits of the multilateral trading system, fostering not only their economic development but also contributing to a more equitable and sustainable global trade landscape.”

WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said:

“We are grateful for Japan's new support to the Global Trust Fund, which plays a critical role in helping build the capacity of government officials from developing economies to participate effectively in the multilateral trading system. With enhanced trading skills, decision-makers will be better equipped to convert international trade opportunities into improved lives and livelihoods for people in these countries.”

Overall, Japan has donated close to EUR 13.5 million (approximately CHF 12.6 million) to the various WTO Trust Funds in over 20 years.

The post Japan provides € 115,000 to support trade-related capacity-building in developing economies appeared first on Caribbean News Global .