The Changing Face Of Women In Society

By Dr. Reyaz Ahmad

In arithmetic, each number has a confront and a put esteem. For occasion, the number alone implies nothing, and when included in any number, it yields the same result. So also, when zero goes before 2 to create 02, its esteem remains two. However, when set at the correct position of the digit 2 to form a two-digit number, its esteem changes to 20. Additionally, the regard, honor, and esteem credited to a woman shift depending on her part and position in society. Whether she expects the part of a mother, sister, close relative, cousin, companion, or wife, her noteworthiness shifts appropriately inside the family. As a mother, she helps with the continuation of her husband's heredity. As a sister, she shields her brother's insider facts and shields him from parental investigation. Within the nonattendance of a mother figure, close relatives regularly step in to direct children. In substance, ladies accept different parts vital for the food of society. Additionally, comprising 50% of the populace, they legitimately claim a break even with a share in societal undertakings.



By the by, societal substances are distant from perfect. The winning social texture is corrupted by debasement and bad form, coming about in different shapes of discipline and mishandling coordinated towards ladies. Their opportunity is jeopardized, their rights are encroached upon, and they do not feel secure in a society represented by or for them.



This story isn't elite to a single nation; it's a worldwide wonder. Verifiably, women held limited roles in society. In any case, with the proliferation of instruction and mindfulness campaigns encouraged by universal organizations such as World Women's Day celebrations, critical changes have happened. women presently play an important role in societal, national, and worldwide improvement. Despite experiencing obstructions and biases, they've entered male-dominated spaces and accepted administration positions over different divisions. Their commitments are commendable to look after. However, despite advancements, the information shows a bleak reality: women proceed to confront misuse and viciousness, both inside residential circles and in proficient environments.



Ensuring women's security has risen as a squeezing worldwide concern, eclipsed by political posing and maneuvering. Analyzing factual pieces of information on women's commitments to family, society, and the world uncovers commendable accomplishments. They have exceeded the expectations in different areas, extending from trade and the scholarly world to healthcare and innovation. A few nations indeed witness women at the apex of political control, serving as presidents and prime ministers.

In any case, the ground situation primarily remains unaltered, reminiscent of pre-1908 conditions. Simple tokenism and typical signals are inadequate in tending to sexual disparities. Genuine endeavors, both at the personal and the administrative level, are basic to cultivate an environment of regard, respect, and correspondence for women. Activities must adjust with rhetoric, beginning with destroying imbued sexual orientation inclinations and enabling women to make independent choices concerning their lives and careers. Organizational changes on the other hand are essential to maintain different prerequisites and give even-handed openings for women in working places.



Looking ahead, let us collectively endeavor to form a comprehensive environment where everyone's commitment, irrespective of gender, is esteemed and recognized within the headway of families, social orders, and nations. Let us endeavor to maintain the inborn worth of women, independent of the roles they play or the positions they occupy.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The author is Professor at Skyline University College, Sharjah, UAE