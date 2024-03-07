Ternopil Community Hands Over More Than 900 FPV Drones To Defenders Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the year, the Ternopil community has handed over more than 900 FPV drones to Ukrainian defenders.

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, since the beginning of 2024, we have already delivered more than 900 FPV drones to our military! Together to victory!" Nadal said.

According to him, another 50 FPV drones were handed over to the Liut (Fury) special brigade.

"All these drones were purchased for budgetary funds, and I sincerely thank taxpayers for their contribution to our victory!" the mayor added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ivano-Frankivsk handed over another 50 FPV drones to the mountain assault battalion of the 10th Edelweiss Mountain Assault Brigade.