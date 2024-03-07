Italian Prime Minister On Russia's Strike On Odesa: Intimidation Has No Effect

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly condemned the Russian missile attack on Odesa during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Meloni's statement was posted on Facebook by the Embassy of Ukraine in Italy, Ukrinform reported.

"This latest Russian act of intimidation will not have any effect and will not weaken the Ukrainian resistance, which is unwaveringly supported by Italy and its government," Meloni assured.

Ukrainian president, Greek PM honor victims of drone attack on

As reported, an explosion occurred at the port in Odesa during a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Volodymyr Zelensky. The shelling resulted in deaths and injuries.