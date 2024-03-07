Public Contracting Authorities Sign UAH 42.8B Worth Of Agreements Via Prozorro In Feb 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In February 2024, as a result of competitive tenders held via the Prozorro public e-procurement system, public contracting authorities signed 28,000 agreements worth UAH 42.8 billion.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In general, a total of UAH 3 billion was saved through tenders last month.

“We must make sure that, even amid the full-scale war, all public procurement procedures take place as quickly and transparently as possible. After all, the public procurement system should lay the groundwork for Ukraine's post-war recovery. At the same time, it is important that as many domestic goods and services as possible are purchased via the Prozorro system. In this way, we will be able to influence the economy as effectively as possible and ensure its rapid recovery. In the near future, we will be expanding localization to new product categories,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister Nadiya Bihun noted.

According to the ministry, 33.5 thousand procurement tenders worth UAH 74.3 billion were announced via the Prozorro system last month. The highest expenditures were expected to be spent on food products (UAH 14 billion), road maintenance and construction (UAH 5.7 billion), electricity (UAH 5.5 billion), building maintenance and construction (UAH 4.8 billion), medicines (UAH 3.7 billion).

Additionally, 295 drone procurement tenders were listed, totaling UAH 771 million. Four tenders were announced for the construction of fortification structures, totaling UAH 127 million.

A reminder that, in January 2024, public contracting authorities announced UAH 58.14 billion worth of procurement tenders via the Prozorro system.