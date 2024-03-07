Gurugram: Preparations Underway For Dwarka Eway's 'Grand' Inauguration By PM Modi On March 11

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 8 (IANS) Preparations are underway for a "grand" inauguration of the much-awaited Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora held a meeting with senior officials at the programme venue on Thursday to ensure that the inauguration could be organized in a grand manner.

At the meeting, Yadav discussed the responsibilities of various departments and instructed the officials to ensure proper arrangement of medical facilities, drinking water, food, vehicles, electricity and seating at the venue.

Apart from this, instructions were given for setting up an exhibition, and help desk at the venue.

The Commissioner of Police gave instructions to all concerned officials regarding proper traffic management, route lines, and law and order. He said that arrangements should be made at every level so that the programme can be organized in a grand, safe, and peaceful manner. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gurugram by road on Monday (March 11) to inaugurate the Gurugram section of the Dwarka Expressway. On his arrival in Haryana, the Prime Minister will be welcomed by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other dignitaries at the Bajghera border in Gurugram," he said.

Arora further said that the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Sector 82 after inaugurating the section.

"The entire event will be held under CCTV surveillance. On the day of the event, traffic on NH-48 and the service lane of Dwarka Expressway will continue smoothly as normal. Appropriate arrangements have been made by the district administration and police department to ensure that the people coming to the venue do not face any problem related to traffic and parking," he added.

According to the Haryana government, more than 35 sectors and about 50 villages of Gurugram district will get direct benefits from the opening of this section of the Expressway. At the same time, traffic pressure on Delhi-Gurugram National Highway will also be reduced.