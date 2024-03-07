Umerov, UK Defense Secretary Discuss Ukraine's Military Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed Ukraine's defense needs with his British counterpart Grant Shapps.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Chief of the Defense Staff of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin also took part in the talks.

Ukraine's army chief spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the latest actions of the Russian invaders.

Umerov thanked his British partners for their support, including the supply of Storm Shadow missiles, which are changing the situation on the battlefield.

“The UK is consistently advocating for the free world to do what is right. Together, we are demonstrating that democracy can defeat autocracy,” the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps to discuss further defense cooperation between the two countries.

