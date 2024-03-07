Missile Strike On Sumy: At Least 10 People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, 10 people were injured in a Russian missile attack on March 7.

Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, according to Ukrinform.

"Four people turned to medical institutions. According to preliminary information, 10 people were injured, they were provided with the necessary assistance," said the regional governor.

Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the shelling are currently underway.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, an enemy missile attack caused damage to a school, two medical institutions, and a water utility in Sumy.

It was also reported that one person was wounded.

Photo credit: Sumy RMA