Lithuania Sends 155Mm Artillery Shells To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has handed over another batch of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes 155mm artillery ammunition.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press servic of the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence.

“We are sending the supplies Ukraine currently is in the direst need of. We hear them and our assistance continues,” Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas said.



Besides the military equipment and weaponry, Lithuania also contributes to Ukraine's defence with active training its military personnel, medical treatment and rehabilitation for injured soldiers, expert consultations, inputs in Ukraine assistance funds. Lithuania has approved a national long-term assistance to Ukraine plan.

As reported, Ukraine received military assistance from Lithuania a month ago, which included winter equipment and clothing.

