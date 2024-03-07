Türkiye Announces Zelensky's Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to Türkiye tomorrow, March 8.

This was announced by the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications, Ukrinform reports.



“President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his guest Zelenskyy will discuss in detail the course of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the latest developments regarding the continuation of the Grain Corridor Agreement,

the search for permanent peace in the region, and relations between Türkiye and Ukraine,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, Türkiye has repeatedly stated that it is ready to facilitate peace talks to establish a sustainable and just peace and end the war between Russia and Ukraine.