Netherlands To Oblige Employed Ukrainian Refugees To Pay Personal Contributions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians who moved to the Netherlands due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine will soon have to pay a personal contribution of 350 euros.

That's according to NOS , Ukrinform reports.

"Working Ukrainian refugees will soon have to pay a maximum of almost 350 euros in personal contributions. This amounts to 105 euros for water, gas and electricity and 242 euros for people who live in accommodation where their meals are provided," the news story said.

Outgoing State Secretary Van der Burg wrote to the House of Representatives that he was opting for a "simple and explainable model," because the rules must be implemented as uniformly as possible.

Last week's debate also discussed whether Ukrainians working in the Netherlands should also pay rent. The state secretary now wants to first see whether rent can be charged for "flexible" housing and then test this.

There will be no obligation for Ukrainians to insure themselves through the Healthcare Insurance Act.

Photo: anp