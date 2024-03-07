Europa League: Qarabag Misses Victory Over Invincible Bayer In Last Seconds

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The champion of Azerbaijan“Qarabag” played another match in the
Europa League today.
Azernews reports, citing İdman that the team coached by
Gurban Gurbanov took part in the first match of the 1/8 finals.
The Aghdam club met with the leader of the German Bundesliga,
Bayer. Qarabag, which lost twice to Leverkusen in the group stage
(1:5, 0:1), played well against a strong opponent at home.
