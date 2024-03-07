Europa League: Qarabag Misses Victory Over Invincible Bayer In Last Seconds

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The champion of Azerbaijan“Qarabag” played another match in the Europa League today.

Azernews reports, citing İdman that the team coached by Gurban Gurbanov took part in the first match of the 1/8 finals.

The Aghdam club met with the leader of the German Bundesliga, Bayer. Qarabag, which lost twice to Leverkusen in the group stage (1:5, 0:1), played well against a strong opponent at home.

<p></p> <p>This was the first meeting in the 1/8 finals of the European Cup in the history of Azerbaijani football. Gurbanov's team, having achieved a historic result by passing the playoff stage, is fighting to stop their invincible opponent.</p> <p>Note that the return match between the teams will take place on March 14 in Leverkusen.</p> <p>Europa League</p> <p>1/8 finals, first game</p> <p>March 7</p> <p>21:45.“Qarabag” –“Bayer” - 2:2</p> <p>Goals: Yacine Benzia (26), Olavio Juninho (45+2): Florian Wirtz (70), Patrick Schick (90+2)</p> <p>Referee: Benoit Bastien (France).</p> <p>“Qarabag”: 99. Andrey Lunev, 27. Toral Bayramov, 13. Bahlul Mustafazadeh, 55. Badawi Huseynov (c), 29. Marko Vesovic, 7. Yasin Benzia, 8. Marko Jankovic, 66. Patrick Andrade, 10. Abdullah Zubir, 15. Leandro Andrade, 18. Juninho Olavio<br /> Head coach: Gurban Gurbanov</p> <p>Bayer: 17. Matej Kovar, 20. Alejandro Grimaldo, 12. Edmind Tapsoba, 4. Jonathan Ta (c), 6. Odilon Kassunu, 21. Amin Adli, 8. Robert Endrich, 25. Exequiel Palacios, 19. Nathan Tella, 9. Borja Iglesias, 23. Adam Chloeque<br /> Head coach: Xabi Alonso.</p> <p>Republican Stadium named after Tofik Bahramov</p>