Arab League Appoints Kuwait's Al-Ojairi As Assistant Secretary General


3/7/2024 7:10:37 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 7 (KUNA) -- The Arab League announced Thursday appointment of Kuwait's candidate Mohammad Al-Ojairi as an assistant for the secretary general.
In a press statement, the League's General Secretariat pointed out that Al-Ojairi's appointment was approved by the Arab Foreign Ministers Council in their 161st session in Cairo Wednesday.
It added that Al-Ojairi would serve in the new post for five years. (end)
