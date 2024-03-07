Arab League Appoints Kuwait's Al-Ojairi As Assistant Secretary General

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 7 (KUNA) -- The Arab League announced Thursday appointment of Kuwait's candidate Mohammad Al-Ojairi as an assistant for the secretary general. In a press statement, the League's General Secretariat pointed out that Al-Ojairi's appointment was approved by the Arab Foreign Ministers Council in their 161st session in Cairo Wednesday. It added that Al-Ojairi would serve in the new post for five years. (end) maa

