Spain To Offer USD 21.9 Mln For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, March 7 (KUNA) -- Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares announced Thursday that his country would offer USD 21.9 million for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to back its humanitarian action in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a joint news conference with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Madrid to analyze situation in Gaza, Albares said this aid will be available for the agency within four to six weeks.

The aid will meet basic, healthy and educational needs of about six million Palestinian refugees, he said.

He elaborated that the Spanish government approved last week USD 3.8 million grant for the agency, stressing that providing food, and health and educational services to the Strip should continue.

Albares underlined that Spain fully backs the action of UNRWA and opposes some countries' suspension of funding to it.

He called for an immediate ceasefire and allowing humanitarian aid to get into the Strip.

The international community should find a political solution to the crisis by recognizing Palestine's state, he said, urging uniting the West Bank and Gaza under one authority.

Spain is thoroughly committed to recognizing Palestine as a state, he said, pointing that the two-state solution is the only way for achieving peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Lazzarini thanked Spain for its contributions to the agency terming this move as a "robust message" to Palestinian refugees and countries to resume supporting the agency.

He warned against the calls of the Israeli government for dismantling UNRWA, saying the move - if it happens - will lead completely to the collapse of humanitarian response in the Strip.

Dismantling the agency before finding a permanent solution to the conflict and establishing an independent vibrant Palestinian state will sacrifice a whole generation of children, he said. (end)

