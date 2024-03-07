US Conducts Combined Humanitarian Airdrops Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 7 (KUNA) - The US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza Thursday to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict.

The combined, joint operation included US Air Force and Jordanian C-130 aircraft and US Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of US humanitarian assistance supplies, the CENTCOM said in a press statement.

It pointed out that US C-130s dropped over 38,000 meals, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza, to enable civilian access to critical aid.

"The Department of Defense humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing US and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering. These airdrops are part of a sustained effort and we continue to plan follow on aerial deliveries," it added. (end)

