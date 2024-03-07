EU Condemns Houthi Attack Against Commercial Vessel In Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 7 (KUNA) -- The European Union has strongly condemned Wednesday's Houthi attack on the Barbados-flagged and Liberian-owned bulk carrier Rubymar while transiting the Gulf of Aden, resulting in reported tragic losses of life and multiple injuries among crew members.

In a press statement, the EU reiterated that these Houthi attacks are violations of international law, that threaten maritime security, freedom of navigation and global trade, and put the lives of sailors at risk. These attacks must cease immediately, as reiterated in the UNSC Resolution 2722, adopted on 10 January.

It stressed that the EU and its member states in accordance with international law, are determined to defend their vessels against attacks that undermine freedom of navigation, and navigational rights.

"Through the EU naval operation ASPIDES, the EU will continue to protect maritime security as a global common good, and safeguard the commercial and security interests of the EU and the wider international community" it vowed. (end)

htm









MENAFN07032024000071011013ID1107950820