UN Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion Plans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 7 (KUNA) -- UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has condemned the Israeli government's approval of plans to build thousands of new housing units in illegal settlements built on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

"I condemn yesterday's reported advancement by the Israeli authorities of plans for over 3,400 housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank," the UN official said in a statement Thursday.

He warned that Israel's settlement expansion continues to be a driver of conflict in the occupied West Bank.

It is "further entrenching the occupation and undermining the right of Palestinians to self-determination and independent statehood", he said.

"I reiterate that all settlements are illegal under international law, and I urge Israeli authorities to cease all settlement activity and refrain from provocative actions." (end)

ast









MENAFN07032024000071011013ID1107950816