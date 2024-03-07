US Intelligence Analyst Charged With Disclosing Sensitive Defense Information

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 7 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced Thursday the arrest of army soldier and intelligence analyst Korbein Schultz and charged him with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, export control violations and bribery.

"Mr. Schultz, a member of the US Army, stands accused of conspiring to obtain and provide national defense information to an individual overseas. As part of the conspiracy, the defendant provided sensitive government information to his coconspirator in exchange for thousands of dollars, placing personal profit above the security of the American people," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division.

"Today's arrest shows that such a betrayal does not pay - the Department of Justice is committed to identifying and holding accountable those who would break their oath to protect our nation's secrets."

For his part, US Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee stressed that protecting national defense information is absolutely critical to the country's safety and security.

"The unauthorized sale of such information violates our national security laws, compromises our safety, and cannot be tolerated. Today's indictment should serve as a reminder of the Justice Department's vigilance in protecting the United States against any threat to national security, foreign or domestic."

Executive Assistant Director Larissa L. Knapp of the FBI's National Security Branch said that the American people rely on military personnel and clearance holders to serve and protect US interests.

"The conduct alleged in today's indictment represents a grave betrayal of the oath sworn to defend our country. Instead of safeguarding national defense information, the defendant conspired with a foreign national to sell it, potentially endangering our national security," Knapp said.

Brigadier General Rhett R. Cox, Commanding General of the Army Counterintelligence Command noted that today's arrest underscores the unwavering commitment of the Army Counterintelligence Command, partners at the Department of Justice, and the broader intelligence community in safeguarding the nation's secrets.

"We cannot tolerate any betrayal of trust, and we remain vigilant in our mission to protect national defense information crucial to our security. We encourage all members of the Army team, past or present, to remain vigilant and report any potential suspicious activity."

The indictment alleges that from June 2022 until the time of his arrest today, Schultz conspired with an individual, identified as Conspirator A, to disclose documents, writings, plans, maps, notes, and photographs relating to national defense as well as information relating to national defense which Schultz had reason to believe could be used to injure the United States or used to the advantage of a foreign nation.

Conspirator A recruited Schultz, who possessed a Top Secret security clearance, and frequently tasked him to gather documents and sensitive US military information. Specifically, Conspirator A tasked Schultz with gathering information related to a variety of US military weapons systems, including classified information, and information related to the United States' potential plans in the event that Taiwan came under military attack.

Some of the information that Schultz provided to Conspirator A included documents related to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), information on hypersonic equipment, studies on the future development of US military forces, studies on major countries such as the People's Republic of China, and summaries of military drills and operations.

In exchange for the documents and information, Conspirator A made at least 14 payments to Schultz that totaled approximately USD 42,000. Throughout the entirety of the conspiracy, Conspirator A represented to Schultz that he lived in Hong Kong and worked for a geopolitical consulting firm based overseas.

During the course of the conspiracy, Schultz also sent Conspirator A three documents that violated the Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

The three documents included an Air Force Tactics Techniques and Procedures manual for the HH-60W helicopter, an Air Force Tactics Techniques and Procedures manual for the F22-A fighter aircraft, and an Air Force Tactics Techniques and Procedures manual for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The FBI and the US Army Counterintelligence Command investigated the case.

