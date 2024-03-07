Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Foreign Ministry condemned Israeli occupation's decision to build 3,500 new illegal settlement units in the West Bank, in addition to the continued attempts to Judaize large parts of the Bank, including Jerusalem.

KUWAIT - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and Saudi Press Agency (SPA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Melanie Joly discussed means of enhancing and developing relations between the two friendly countries in all domains.

CAIRO - The Arab League announced appointment of Kuwait's candidate Mohammad Al-Ojairi as an assistant for the secretary general.

KUWAIT - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced that its data for the "Monthly Monetary Statistics" showed that the Money Supply (M2) went down by 0.1 percent last January, to KD 38.9 billion (around USD 128.3 billion).

KUWAIT - Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Salem Al-Hajraf announced Kuwait's 2030-2050 renewable energy strategy.

CAIRO - The Arab League accused Israeli occupation of deliberately starving Palestinians in Gaza to spread complete chaos in the Strip.

NEW YORK - The UN Secretary-General called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and unhindered humanitarian access as the country teeters on the brink of further disintegration.

GENEVA - A group of United Nations experts warned of increasing attacks on religious and ethnic minorities, women and girls, journalists and civil society activists in India. (end)

