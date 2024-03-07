Security Takes Center Stage In Mexico’S Presidential Race

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Mexico's upcoming presidential election, security is the primary concern. Xóchitl Gálvez, representing the opposition alliance of PAN, PRI, and PRD, began her campaign in Fresnillo, Zacatecas.



Recognized by an INEGI report as Mexico's most perilous city, Fresnillo's choice underscores the pressing issue of security.



Gálvez suggested building a high-tech prison to combat crime, sparking discussions about creating a facility similar to El Salvador's Cecot prison.



Conversely, Claudia Sheinbaum, representing the ruling party, visited Guanajuato. This state, under PAN's long-term control, struggles with a significant murder rate.



Sheinbaum criticized the prison idea, favoring educatio and social initiatives to tackle violence's roots.







The debate on security reflects contrasting views on addressing Mexico' crime.



The opposition criticizes the current administration for ongoing violence, while the ruling party blames past governments.



President López Obrador has also commented, denouncing the use of violence for political leverage.



Moreover, the persistent issue of disappearances, highlighted by Ayotzinapa students' protest for clarity on 43 missing students, remains unresolved.



Although homicides have slightly declined, López Obrador's period could become the most violent in recent memory.



Sheinbaum seeks to continue López Obrador's policies but faces the challenge of fulfilling justice for the Ayotzinapa families.



The opposition, including Gálvez, criticizes the "hugs, not bullets" policy, proposing a balanced approach to combating cartels without igniting a drug war.



With Sheinbaum advocating for social and judicial reforms and Gálvez proposing a civil Guardia Nacional and specific cartel strategies, the candidates offer distinct paths to peace.



As the campaign progresses, the spotlight on security demonstrates voters' demand for effective solutions to Mexico's deep-rooted violence issue.

