Colombians Protest Against Petro’S Legislative Agenda

This Wednesday, Colombians took to the streets to voice their concerns over President Gustavo Petro's legislative proposals, now moving towards crucial debates in Congress.



Protesters focused on healthcare, pensions, and labor laws. They also criticized the handling of Ecopetrol and debated the future of oil and gas reserves in the shift towards clean energy.



Germán Vargas Lleras, a former vice president and potential 2026 presidential candidate, joined the protests.



He aimed to reflect widespread discontent with the state of public order.



Vargas Lleras called on Congress to preserve Colombia 's healthcare, protect citizens' savings from pension reform risks, and avoid harming the economy with new labor laws.







He opposed pressure on the Supreme Court over the attorney general's election, citing demonstrators' demand to replace Francisco Barbosa.



María Fernanda Cabal and Paloma Valencia, significant right-wing figures, led protests in Medellín.















Valencia stressed the march's aim: protect a three-decade-old healthcare system and spare future generations from pension reform debt.















The pension reform, a particular point of contention, is criticized for its potential impact on private pension funds and the capital market.









Asofondos VP Daniel Wills highlights Colombia's declining birth rate, stressing the need to consider mortality and fertility rate changes.









The healthcare reform awaits Senate approval, facing uncertain outcomes due to a shaky government majority.









Labor reform aims for a second chance after 2023's failure; pension reform discussions delay until post-Easter for consensus.

















In short, the protests and legislative response highlight deep divisions and the critical nature of reforms proposed by Petro's administration.









