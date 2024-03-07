Survey Reveals Angolan Families’ Economic Anxieties

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Since late 2022, Angolan families have shared their increasing worries about their future economic well-being.



According to an official study, they fear worsening conditions and higher unemployment by September 2024.



This week, Angola's Statistics Office shared findings from a recent survey.



It shows Angolans growing more doubtful about their economic prospects. This feeling has deepened every quarter since late 2022.



Experts link this trend to bleak expectations for the next year. Many worry about the nation's economy, their household finances, and job opportunities.



Survey responses reveal increasing unemployment and rising costs over the last year.







People feel the nation's and their personal economic states are declining. They also expect further price hikes soon.



Yet, some remain hopeful. About 26% believe they can still save money, showing a slight increase in optimism compared to last year.



On big purchases, a few are planning to buy cars within two years. This group grew slightly from last year.



Similarly, about 11% aim to buy or build homes in the coming two years, up nearly 3% from last year.



Researchers based these insights on interviews with 3,000 families across Angola. Most participants were between 25 and 44 years old.



These surveys mirror the Statistics Office's efforts to adapt to economic shifts over time. They highlight how these changes impact people's lives and outlooks.

