Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Insights, Forecasting, Opportunity

(MENAFN- Straits Research) According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer is the 4th most common cancer among women around the globe. In 2018, approximately 6.6% of all females were suffering from cervical cancer across the world. Cervical cancer is most frequently diagnosed in the age group of 35 to 44 years and approximately 15% of women over the age of 65 years are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year. Vaccines for common cancer-causing types of human papillomavirus can reduce the risk of cervical cancer. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region around the globe, owing to the high prevalence rate of cervical cancer in the region. Technological advancements in the diagnosis of cervical cancer have been fuelling market growth.

Market Segmentation

The cervical cancer treatment market has been segmented by type, treatment, end-user and region.

On the basis of type, the cervical cancer treatment market has been segmented into squamous cell carcinomas, adenocarcinomas, and adenosquamous carcinomas. The squamous cell carcinomas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing prevalence of squamous cell carcinomas and growing awareness regarding the early diagnosis of cervical cancer among women.

By treatment, the market has been segmented into surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy. The radiation therapy segment has further been segmented into external beam radiation and brachytherapy. The chemotherapy segment has further been segmented into cisplatin, carboplatin, paclitaxel, doxorubicin, gemcitabine, bevacizumab, and others. The targeted therapy segment has further been segmented into bevacizumab and pazopanib. The hormone therapy segment has further been segmented into oestrogen, progesterone, progestogens, and testosterone. The targeted therapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as targeted therapy is a minimally invasive treatment method with high effectiveness.

On the basis of end user, the cervical cancer treatment market has been segmented into hospitals, cancer care centers, research institutes, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the large patient pool.

Regional Analysis

By region, the cervical cancer treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is the largest market for cervical cancer treatment, driven by the increasing importance of women healthcare and changing lifestyle of women. Increasing awareness regarding the causes and risk factors related to cervical cancer has been boosting market growth in the region. According to the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., around 13,170 incidences of cervical cancer are estimated to be registered in 2019. Cervical cancer is one of the utmost common causes of cancer death in American women.

Europe is expected to account for a prominent share of the global cervical cancer treatment market, due to high awareness related to cervical cancer in the region. Market growth in the region can further be attributed to the number of healthcare institutions offering cancer treatment and significant investments in research and development activities. In Germany, the market is mainly driven by the increasing use of new technological devices for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Therefore, the demand for cervical cancer treatment is expected to increase across Europe in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR in the cervical cancer treatment market during the forecast period, 2019–2026. Asia Pacific accounts for approximately 50% of the cervical cancer incidences worldwide. In Nepal, the incidence rate of cervical cancer is high, followed by Bangladesh, which is expected to boost the market in this region.

The LAMEA region is expected to grow at a sluggish rate, owing to the lack of medical expertise in the region; however, the Middle East is expected to witness healthy growth due to the growing health awareness among women in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key market players in the cervical cancer treatment market include Abbott, Advaxis, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bristol-Meyrs Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Qiagen N.V, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Quest Diagnostics Inc.

