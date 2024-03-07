Elm Signs MOU With Gulf Health Council At LEAP 2024 To Promote Strategic Collaboration Within Health Sector

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gulf Health Council during LEAP 2024 to advance cooperation and efforts in order to serve the targeted clientele and enhance the continuity of services within the health sector.

The MOU was signed by Majed bin Faleh Al Otaibi, CEO Government Digital Products Group at Elm and Suleiman bin Saleh Al-Dakhil, Director General of the GCC Health Council. The association seeks to broaden the partnership between the two parties by providing value-added services to the 'NashraTech' system, which is one of the several initiatives to improve the quality of health services in GCC countries, as well as collaborate in developing digital products by employing innovative models at the GCC level. The bilateral cooperation also entails advisory services, business outsourcing, operations and inspection, data analysis, and artificial intelligence support.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, the official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm said,“The latest MOU is of great importance to us, as it paves the way for strategic cooperation with the Gulf Health Council and extensive associations in areas of mutual interest. We look forward to using our digital capabilities and advanced technologies to further the goals of this collaboration, thereby contributing to the digitisation of the Kingdom's health sector. We will also continue to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers and business sectors, along with the necessary advisory support to help our partners strengthen their operations in various sectors.”

The Memorandum of Understanding will focus on expanding partnerships with the GCC and launching new international services, emphasizing continuous innovation and effective cooperation to achieve the shared goals of improving healthcare through innovative digital technologies.