2024 Young Changemakers Award Winners Announced

Timed to coincide with

International Women's Day today, PRovokeMedia is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Young Changemakers Awards.



The Awards were launched in 2022 to celebrate young female communicators from underrepresented groups across North America, UK/Europe and APAC/MEA.



The 2024 Young Changemakers Award recipients are:

Paula Chirinos (North America), Ketchum

Mei Lee (APAC/MEA), Retroviral

Adina James (UK/Europe), Allison



Recipients receive an expenses-paid trip to Washington DC this October, where they have the opportunity to participate in a panel session at the 2024 PRovokeGlobal Summit and will be honored at the Global SABRE Awards.



Winners also gain access to numerous senior communications leaders and specialized professional development opportunities throughout the course of their award year.



The Young Changemakers program is made possible through the support of WE Communications. Together with WE, PRovoke Media is committed to recognizing the next generation of female communications leaders, while creating better equity and more opportunity for those in marginalized groups.

