PM In Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood up to deliver his speech at Bakhshi stadium on Thursday,

it marked a significant moment in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. It was the PM's first visit to the valley since then, a hiatus of about five years. And he tried to make up for this long absence by connecting with people at an emotional level and by announcing a series of development measures. In his address,

the PM highlighted the transformation the region has undergone

during this period, attributing it to the removal of Article 370. He proclaimed that J&K is now breathing freely, with equal opportunities and rights for all since the abrogation.

The PM

expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support received in Srinagar, acknowledging the love of the people. He vowed to leave no stone unturned in reciprocating this love and asserted his commitment to winning the hearts of the people in the region. He highlighted the multifaceted efforts to bring about positive change, including voting rights for refugees from Pakistan, recognition of the Valmiki community, and reservation of seats in the Assembly for Scheduled Tribes, and to top it all, the inclusion of Paharis among the groups under Scheduled Tribes in J&K.

However, the PM once again brought up the impact of“dynastic politics” and corruption in J&K. Without naming specific parties, he highlighted how these practices had deprived the Other Backward Classes of their right to reservation in panchayats and Urban Local Bodies.



The drift of the PM's speech was to further change the narrative on Kashmir, a shift that his government has more or less successfully accomplished over the past five years.

As part of his effort to take Kashmir towards peace and prosperity, the PM referred to the establishment of two AIIMS, seven new medical colleges, and cancer hospitals, and the setting up of IIT and IIM.



It is true that the PM's visit to Srinagar symbolized a turning point for J&K, breaking free from what he said were the chains of Article 370. He added for good measure that the 'naya J&K' he had envisioned was unfolding, promising a brighter and more prosperous future for the region and its people.

However, the PM conspicuously stopped short of saying anything about the restoration of democracy in J&K through simultaneous holding of Assembly elections alongside parliamentary polls, as sought by the opposition parties. Nor did he talk about the grant of statehood. But anyways, the Supreme Court in its judgment validating the repeal of Article 370 has set a deadline for the union government for both the Assembly elections and statehood. The PM instead chose to focus on development initiatives and tourism, the paths to prosperity in a region roiled by decades of turmoil.