PM For Promoting J&K As Wedding Destination

The PM said that his next mission is“Wed in India”.

“People should host weddings in India...If people feel like coming to J&K and hosting weddings...do their booking here, stay here for three days and spend lavishly here so that people of Jammu and Kashmir also get their livelihood,” PM Modi said.

“The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today, tourism in J&K is breaking all the records,” he added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now