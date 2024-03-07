Kuwait, Canada Fms Eye Closer Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development Melanie Joly discussed Thursday means of enhancing and developing relations between the two friendly countries in all domains.

The two sides also mulled intensifying common coordination regarding international and regional issues as well as the region's developments, topped with the Palestinian cause and the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In addition, the two ministers covered means of supporting international peace and security, and working on maintaining international system, and cementing values and principles of international law, it noted.

Meanwhile, the Canadian minister expressed pride for the level of ties with Kuwait, saying that she looks forward to continuing this collaboration and upgrading ties for wider and inclusive horizons, it stated. (end)

