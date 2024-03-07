Israel Launches Probe Into Failures Leading Up To Oct 7 Hamas Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, March 8 (IANS) Israel's military said on Thursday that it launched an internal investigation into the failures that led up to Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, which caught the country off guard and resulted in the deaths and kidnapping of hundreds of citizens.

The attack "began with a surprise that resulted in a difficult outcome and a significant loss of civilian and soldier lives", the military's Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi wrote in a letter to commanders. He acknowledged that the security forces failed in the mission to protect human lives.

The investigation would review the defensive capabilities at the onset of the attack and the events preceding it. This includes the lack of intelligence on the large-scale attack and the absence of preparedness on the eve of the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thousands of Hamas-led militants raided Israeli border communities on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, marking the highest tally in a single day since Israel's statehood in 1948. A total of 253 individuals were taken hostage.