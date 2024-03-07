Mass Grave Discovered In Germany Could Become Largest In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Archaeologists say they have discovered in the south of Germany,
perhaps the largest mass grave ever found in Europe, Azernews reports, citing international media
outlets.
About 1,000 skeletons of plague victims were found in a mass
grave in the center of Nuremberg, where, according to experts,
there may be a total of more than 1,500 people.
The remains were discovered during archaeological excavations
before the construction of new residential buildings in the
city.
According to Melanie Langbein from the Nuremberg Department of
Heritage Conservation, eight pits were discovered, each containing
several hundred bodies. "These people were not buried in an
ordinary cemetery. A large number of the dead had to be buried in a
short time, regardless of the Christian burial practice. It is more
than likely that the plague is the cause of mass graves," Langbein
said.
Since the 14th century, outbreaks of plague have occurred in
Nuremberg approximately every 10 years, which made it difficult to
date the remains. According to Langbein, a note from 1634 was also
discovered, which describes in detail the outbreak of the plague
that killed more than 15,000 people in 1632-1633. It says that
almost two thousand people were buried near St. Sebastian's
Hospital, the site of the current excavations.
Archaeologists expect the number of remains to reach two
thousand or even more, making this cemetery the largest mass grave
in Europe.
