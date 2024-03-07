China Increases Oil & Gas Imports In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-February 2024, China increased the volume of oil and
natural gas imports by 5.1% and 23.6%, respectively, Azernews reports, citing the published data of the
General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of
China.
During the reporting period, China imported 88.3 million tons of
oil, in price terms, the purchase of crude oil abroad cost 51.3
billion dollars, which is 2.8% more than in the same period of
2023.
The volume of natural gas imports in the first two months of
2024 amounted to 22.1 million tons worth 11.32 billion dollars (in
price terms, there was a decrease of 5.5%).
Coal imports in January-February amounted to 74.51 million tons
(an increase of 22.9%) and cost China $ 7.93 billion (in price
terms, a decrease of 5.1%).
By the end of 2023, China increased oil imports by 11% to 564
million tons of oil, natural gas imports increased by 9.9% to
119.97 million tons, and coal imports amounted to 474.41 million
tons (an increase of 61.8%).
