Wang Yi: Common Interests Of China And Europe Far Exceed Their Differences

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The mutual interests of China and Europe far exceed the
differences between the two sides, Azernews reports, citing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi telling at a press
conference on the sidelines of the 2nd session of the National
People's Congress (Parliament) of the 14th convocation.
"There is no fundamental conflict of interest between China and
the EU, as well as no geostrategic contradictions. The common
interests of the two sides are much greater than their
differences," he said.
"Partnership should be the right positioning of Sino-European
relations, cooperation should be the main motive, independence
should be the key value, development prospects should be mutually
beneficial," the foreign minister said.
He also expressed the hope that "the green light will be on"
throughout the entire path of Sino-European relations. "A strong
Europe is in line with China's long-term interests, just as a
strong China is in line with Europe's fundamental interests," Wang
Yi continued.
He noted that China and Europe should work together to practice
multilateralism, and open development, and promote civilized
dialogue. According to him, as long as China and Europe cooperate
for mutual benefit, there will be no block confrontation.
MENAFN07032024000195011045ID1107950304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.