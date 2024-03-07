Turkiye Increases Food Exports Compared To Last Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı visited the Kızılırmak district in Çankırı, where he made various visits. Yumaklı was welcomed here by Governor Mustafa Fırat Taşolar and afterward met with party members at the Kızılırmak AK Party Election Office. Here, he made a speech and said that Turkiye had passed a very important turning point after the elections in May.

"Food exports were 31 billion dollars in 2023, we will increase this to 35 billion dollars and 40 billion dollars," he noted.

Stating that the nation gave President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan permission to build the Turkiye Century, Yumaklı added that those who remember our President's balcony speech that evening know that he said March 31st, maybe after the second or third minute there.

“Why did he say this? Because it is the Century of Turkiye. We have an imagination about being strong for the construction of Turkiye. What do I mean? We will be strong in the districts, we will be strong in the provinces, and we will be strong as a government. Together, we will build the Turkish Century both throughout the country and specifically in the cities, and we will continue to build," he said.

The minister noted that they have been working intensively on the issues under the responsibility of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry and have made revolutionary changes in laws and practices.

"For example, there were problems related to registering with the Farmer Registration System; we solved some of them. Or there were some issues related to unused lands, and we implemented them again. Gradually, and most importantly, we will start to implement production planning in September. Our aim here is Turkiye, which can manufacture better production and where a beneficial environment will be created for both the producer and the consumer. At the same time, while meeting the food needs of our people and citizens, let's increase our exports so that these farmers come to our country not only for our own needs but also through exports. Let it take the performance so far to the next level in terms of earning foreign currency. Food exports were $31 billion in 2023, and we will increase this to $35 - $40 billion dollars."

Yumaklı underlined that they can carry out the work together with the municipalities, hand in hand, arm in arm, whether in the district or in the province.

"You also know that the two mentalities that pretend to do so, with an understanding that the promises they make have no reality, and that do what they promise, strive and make an effort to achieve this. This is the comparison. Here, our citizens have never given importance to issues that aim to attract themselves. They will not do so from now on, either. Because it is not well-intentioned to bring up issues that underestimate the citizens and that it is not clear what kind of calculations they are involved in, and our nation has seen them in this way," he said.

Pointing out that the yield was good last year, Yumaklı added that last year, the Soil Products Office purchased nearly 13 million tons of product throughout Turkiye. He stated that support has been provided for the IMI group paddy project specific to the Kızılırmak district, and noted that they will distribute paddy seeds before the planting period and that they will distribute oil sunflower, chickpea, and lentil seeds to be used in barren areas.

Yumaklı added that the canal renewal project within the Kızılırmak coastal irrigation area has been completed and included in the investment plan. Minister Yumaklı asked the party members to work hard to ensure that AK Party Kızılırmak Mayor candidate Mehmet Bulut takes top place in the local elections.