Turkiye Increases Food Exports Compared To Last Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı
visited the Kızılırmak district in Çankırı, where he made various
visits. Yumaklı was welcomed here by Governor Mustafa Fırat Taşolar
and afterward met with party members at the Kızılırmak AK Party
Election Office. Here, he made a speech and said that Turkiye had
passed a very important turning point after the elections in
May.
"Food exports were 31 billion dollars in 2023, we will increase
this to 35 billion dollars and 40 billion dollars," he noted.
Stating that the nation gave President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
permission to build the Turkiye Century, Yumaklı added that those
who remember our President's balcony speech that evening know that
he said March 31st, maybe after the second or third minute
there.
“Why did he say this? Because it is the Century of Turkiye. We
have an imagination about being strong for the construction of
Turkiye. What do I mean? We will be strong in the districts, we
will be strong in the provinces, and we will be strong as a
government. Together, we will build the Turkish Century both
throughout the country and specifically in the cities, and we will
continue to build," he said.
The minister noted that they have been working intensively on
the issues under the responsibility of the Agriculture and Forestry
Ministry and have made revolutionary changes in laws and
practices.
"For example, there were problems related to registering with
the Farmer Registration System; we solved some of them. Or there
were some issues related to unused lands, and we implemented them
again. Gradually, and most importantly, we will start to implement
production planning in September. Our aim here is Turkiye, which
can manufacture better production and where a beneficial
environment will be created for both the producer and the consumer.
At the same time, while meeting the food needs of our people and
citizens, let's increase our exports so that these farmers come to
our country not only for our own needs but also through exports.
Let it take the performance so far to the next level in terms of
earning foreign currency. Food exports were $31 billion in 2023,
and we will increase this to $35 - $40 billion dollars."
Yumaklı underlined that they can carry out the work together
with the municipalities, hand in hand, arm in arm, whether in the
district or in the province.
"You also know that the two mentalities that pretend to do so,
with an understanding that the promises they make have no reality,
and that do what they promise, strive and make an effort to achieve
this. This is the comparison. Here, our citizens have never given
importance to issues that aim to attract themselves. They will not
do so from now on, either. Because it is not well-intentioned to
bring up issues that underestimate the citizens and that it is not
clear what kind of calculations they are involved in, and our
nation has seen them in this way," he said.
Pointing out that the yield was good last year, Yumaklı added
that last year, the Soil Products Office purchased nearly 13
million tons of product throughout Turkiye. He stated that support
has been provided for the IMI group paddy project specific to the
Kızılırmak district, and noted that they will distribute paddy
seeds before the planting period and that they will distribute oil
sunflower, chickpea, and lentil seeds to be used in barren
areas.
Yumaklı added that the canal renewal project within the
Kızılırmak coastal irrigation area has been completed and included
in the investment plan. Minister Yumaklı asked the party members to
work hard to ensure that AK Party Kızılırmak Mayor candidate Mehmet
Bulut takes top place in the local elections.
