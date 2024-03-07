Russian Shelling Injures Woman In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have shelled the central part of Kherson, injuring a woman.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"A 46-year-old woman from Kherson came under an enemy strike near her house. She was hospitalized for medical assistance," the post said.

Russian shelling in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson earlier wounded a man, born in 1978.