Center For Strategic Communications Refutes Russian Fake About Destruction Of HIMARS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The information about the alleged destruction of the HIMARS system and damage to Abrams tanks on the border of the Kherson region, which is being spread by Kremlin propagandists, is fake.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

As noted in the Center, the Russians traditionally do not provide real evidence of the defeat of the Defense Forces equipment. Earlier, they had already spread the same fakes about the 'destruction' of Leopard tanks, 'Kozak' armored vehicle and four boats with crews.

"The fake news makers in their 'news' have destroyed all the Western weapons supplied to Ukraine long ago, even before they were in the hands of the Defense Forces," the Center added.

As reported, Russian fakes about the massive flight of people from Kherson were denied.