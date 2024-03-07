Russian Troops Hit Nikopol With Heavy Artillery, Damaging Private Houses And Power Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, again on Thursday: houses, outbuildings and a power line were damaged.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Long-suffering Nikopol. After a quiet night, explosions were heard there again in the morning. The enemy shelled the city with heavy artillery. And then sent five kamikaze drones there," the post reads.

Invaders attackdistrict with kamikaze drones, artillery

According to Lysak, eight private houses were damaged, one of them caught fire. The fire was extinguished by rescuers. An administrative building was also damaged, as well as five outbuildings, a car, and a power line. The people survived.

Earlier it was reported that on March 6, a fire broke out in the Epicenter shopping center in Nikopol due to shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire for five hours.