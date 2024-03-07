Russians Attack On Kostiantynivka In Donetsk Region - Two Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck a private residential building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with a guided aerial bomb, injuring two civilians.
The Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
According to the investigation, the enemy attack took place at about 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. The invaders used a KAB-500 bomb.
As a result of the enemy attack, a 43-year-old local resident sustained cut wounds to his head. He was treated on the hit site.
A 76-year-old woman was also injured. She was taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury and a facial wound.
The blast wave damaged at least 35 households, two apartment buildings, an administrative building, a power grid and five cars in the town.
Law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A pre-trial investigation is underway.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of March 7, Russian invaders dropped a KAB-500 bomb on the private sector of Toretsk, Donetsk region, injuring three people.
