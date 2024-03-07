Ukraine Repels 39 Attacks In Avdiivka And Novopavlivka Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 51 attacks by Russian troops in four directions and one assault on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, Ukrinform reported.

During the day of March 7, there were 70x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 3x missile and 43x air strikes, carried out 46x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in killed and wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, as well as other infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Babelivka (Sumy oblast) and Vovchansk (Kharkiv oblast). Around 30x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Buchky, Hasychivka (Chernihiv oblast), Stara Huta, Hrabovske, Popivka (Sumy oblast), Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, Neskuchne (Kharkiv oblast).

Russians ready to risk aircraft, trying to replicate effect of seizure of- ISW

Kupyansk axis: the enemy conducted 2x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Ivanivka and Stepova Novoselivka (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 7x assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast), where the adversary made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 5x attacks in the vicinities of Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers, with air support, made attempts to improve their tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Hryhorivka, Toretsk and Druzhba (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 20x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Tonenke, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Umans'ke (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske, Nevel's'ke (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the invaders, with air support, made 19x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched air strikes near Kostyantynivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 20x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the adversary conducted no offensives. Around 20x settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

514,000 people live in Donetsk region, more than 60,000 of them need to be evacuated first

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy conducted 1x assault attempt, to no success. More than 20x settlements, including the city of Kherson, Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky, Novotyahynka (Kherson oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers. The invaders launched an air strike in the vicinity of Mykolaivka (Kherson oblast).

During the day of March 7, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 11x concentrations of enemy troops.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x concentration of troops, 2x air defense systems, 1x electronic warfare station, 1x fuel depot of russian invaders.