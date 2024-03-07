President: Missile Strike On Sumy Resulted In Deaths

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of an enemy missile strike on the city of Sumy, there are dead.

He said this in an evening video address, Ukrinform reported.

"Today, Russia has launched another attack on Sumy. There are injured. Unfortunately, there are dead. My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Russia will be responsible for this evil.

"Our soldiers will ensure the responsibility of terrorists," the President added.

Russians launch missile strikes on, damage civilian infrastructure

As reported, this afternoon Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy, hitting civilian infrastructure.

According to preliminary data, a civilian was injured. The buildings of a school, the central city hospital, the regional emergency medical center, and the water utility were damaged.