Zelensky Approves Zaluzhnyi's Candidacy As Ambassador To UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the candidacy of former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the President of Ukraine approved the candidacy of Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," the statement says.

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine sent the British side a request for the appointment.

As Ukrinform reported, in July 2023, Vadym Prystaiko was dismissed from the post of ambassador to the United Kingdom. He had held the post since July 2020.

February 8, 2024, Valerii Zaluzhnyi was dismissed from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was replaced by Oleksandr Syrskyi.